Namibia: 780 Khorixas Pupils Receive Cricket Training

780 Khorixas pupils receive cricket training

News - National | 2021-03-31

by Clemans Miyanicwe

About 780 pupils attended cricket training at Khorixas last weekend.

According to Tuhafeni Wilhelm, the Kunene regional development officer for cricket, pupils from the THF !Gaeb, Versteende Woud, Welwitschia and

Eddie Bowe primary schools attended the cricket training.

"There were no specific winners of the mini cricket matches. The matches were basically held to promote the key basic skills of cricket," Wilhelm said.

"We want to develop and grow the sport of cricket and the best way to do that is to start with primary schools."

Wilhelm added that Khorixas has shown great potential in terms of cricket development.

"We are happy with the feedback and response from the schools."

There were five coaches, some of whom came from the primary schools in attendance.

Ashburton Investment CC, the official Kwata Cricket Development Programme sponsor, funded the event.