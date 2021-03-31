Namibia: 780 Khorixas Pupils Receive Cricket Training

31 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

780 Khorixas pupils receive cricket training

News - National | 2021-03-31

by Clemans Miyanicwe

About 780 pupils attended cricket training at Khorixas last weekend.

According to Tuhafeni Wilhelm, the Kunene regional development officer for cricket, pupils from the THF !Gaeb, Versteende Woud, Welwitschia and

Eddie Bowe primary schools attended the cricket training.

"There were no specific winners of the mini cricket matches. The matches were basically held to promote the key basic skills of cricket," Wilhelm said.

"We want to develop and grow the sport of cricket and the best way to do that is to start with primary schools."

Wilhelm added that Khorixas has shown great potential in terms of cricket development.

"We are happy with the feedback and response from the schools."

There were five coaches, some of whom came from the primary schools in attendance.

Ashburton Investment CC, the official Kwata Cricket Development Programme sponsor, funded the event.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.