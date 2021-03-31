Namibia: Local Produce-Shy Omas Cost the Economy

NGHIINOMENWA ERASTUS

GOVERNMENT offices, ministries, and agencies (OMAs) have only sourced 5% of their fruit and vegetable requirements from local hubs, denying the local agricultural sector the needed growth.

According to the Agro-Marketing and Trading Agency (Amta) financial report for 2019, these state organs only bought 200 metric tonnes of fresh produce from local hubs in 2019 despite their annual requirements of 4 000 metric tonnes.

"Considering that these state organs require 4 000 metric tonnes of fresh produce per year, this remains a challenge," the agency noted, adding that the low volumes procured from the hubs are despite a government directive for agencies to source through these hubs.

Cabinet directed all OMAs to include in their food supply tender specifications, a requirement that produce should be sourced locally, particularly from and inclusive of the national fresh produce business hubs (NFPBHs).

The directive was repeated last year when Iipumbu Shiimi took over as finance minister and it also came under the spotlight recently when the Public Procurement Board demanded it is followed through various criteria and requirements under the cancelled N$3,6 billion food tender.

Various companies and members of parliament are challenging the directive to source locally.

Amta was established and mandated to manage the national strategic food reserves (NSFRs); create (NFPBHs); enforce compliance with standards and enforce border control to support government priorities regarding national food safety and security.

Amta provides marketing, storage, and trade facilities for agricultural produce to more than 300 local farmers, 20 formal traders, and over 350 informal traders (street vendors) countrywide.

As a result of OMAs' defiance and the low production of some fresh produce, the country recorded its lowest market share promotion (MSP) at 28% in February 2019.

The highest MSP percentage of 48% was achieved in November 2018.

Namibia imported 57 581 metric tonnes of fresh produce during the reporting period, while locally sourced fresh produce stood at 31 501 metric tonnes.

Amta attributes the increase in imports to an increase in domestic demand for fresh fruits and vegetables.

This is due to the introduction of closed border periods for controlled products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture Governance Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The total produce marketed through the formal market increased from N$221 million in 2017/2018 to N$240 million during the current financial year.

Imports meanwhile decreased from N$421 million in 2017/2018 to N$417 million. This reduction does not represent quantities imported but rather a decrease in prices.

Exports decreased from N$817 million in 2017/2018 to N$779 million in 2019 - attributed to a decrease in export volumes, particularly for table grapes.

PICKY RETAILERS

Amta has indicated that from last year, there has been a significant change in the uptake of produce from the hubs by retailers compared to 2019/2020.

"Yes, there is a reasonable difference to the previous years, and some big retailers have come on board to source fresh produce from the hubs," said Amta spokesperson Pasval Elijah.

She added: "The demand has been overwhelming despite challenges of a shortage of some local fresh produce."

The increase in volumes and value procured is due to retailers, not OMAs.

The retailers that source fresh produce from Amta are Oceano, Woermann Brock, Cash 'n Carry, OK Foods, Check-In Stores, Tondoro Supermarket, Choppies, Spar, FRESHCO, Ranni Traders, Fresh mark Namibia (Shoprite, Checkers and U-Save), and Namibia Fresh Produce Market.

Elijah highlighted that Amta is not the only supplier of fresh produce to these retailers as some farmers also directly sell to them.

Currently, Amta procures about 30% of its fresh produce from commercial farmers in the Kaarst area (Tsumeb-Grootfontein-Otavi area).

Email: [email protected]