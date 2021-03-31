Namibia: Police Urge Parents Not to Use Children to Peddle Drugs

//KHARAS police crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo is urging parents not to use their children to sell drugs.

Mubebo says it is worrying to receive reports that primary school pupils are selling drugs on the instruction of their parents.

"Young people who want to experiment with different drugs and lifestyles are vulnerable to such abuse as they are asked to sell the drugs to their friends, and then they get addicted themselves," Mubebo says.

He says the police have been visiting schools with the assistance of the regional education office to conduct drug searches and to sensitise pupils to the evils of drugs.

The school visits yielded good results as sharp objects, such as knives, were confiscated, apart from dagga.

No arrests have, however, been made.

"People, especially the elderly, using these children must realise they are destroying the lives of these young people, because they become addicted. They are introduced to a life of crime as they start stealing and fighting, and eventually become juvenile delinquents. It is a vicious cycle," Mubebo says.

He says the sensitisation visits to schools and houses, as well as public meetings are currently reduced due to Covid-19 regulations.