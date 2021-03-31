Namibia: Namfisa Neutral in Hollard, Gondwana Case

Business - News | 2021-03-31

NGHIINOMENWA ERASTUS and LAZARUS AMUKESHE

THE Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) appears to be undecided over Gondwana Collection Namibia's multimillion-dollar insurance claim against Hollard Insurance Namibia.

The two companies are at each other's throats over a business-interruption insurance claim to the tune of N$638 million.

A business-interruption insurance seeks to protect the earnings of a business by replacing the lost income or profit that would have been achieved by the enterprise had business not been interrupted.

Gondwana has taken Hollard to court, accusing it of deliberately dragging its feet over the payment of the claim - a move said to be putting the insurance company in dire financial stress.

Hollard Namibia's policy wording is understood to be identical to that of South African insurers, including Hollard South Africa, which has already begun settling claims, based on the understanding that the legal precedent confirms the insurer's liability.

Namifisa spokesperson Victoria Muranda says this case, which is threatening the financial security of 1 200 Gondwana employees, is "not cast in stone".

Hollard has said it is not deliberately delaying claim payouts, but has the right to investigate whether Gondwana's claim is a proper reflection of what the company could claim under its policy.

Gondwana is said to have approached the regulator for assistance, but the complaint was not attended to and resolved to take the matter to the courts.

Muranda says all complaints lodged with them are investigated and monitored in terms of their internal policies.

She says while Namfisa was busy investigating the matter, the regulator learned that the parties involved have resorted to legal action to resolve the matter.

Hence Namfisa halted its investigation.

"As such, Namfisa is unable to continue investigating the matter while pending before the High Court of Namibia. Therefore, the matter is closed and Gondwana was informed accordingly," Muranda says.

Namfisa says the validity of claims is determined by the contractual relationship between the insurer and the policyholder.

The insurance contract clearly describes the subject matter of insurance, lists any extensions and stipulates exclusions.

"If the loss is as a result of a peril that is not within the scope of the policy, the insurer will typically repudiate the claim," Muranda says.

This case is the second complaint lodged against an insurance company relating to Covid-19 claims to date.

The first complaint, according to Namfisa, pertained to the rejection of a claim submitted for the loss of income due to the impact of Covid-19.

Namfisa investigated the said complaint and established that the insurance company's decision to reject the claim was in line with policy terms and conditions as the claim event was not covered in terms of the said policy.

The complaint is therefore closed.

Namfisa says consumers would lose confidence in the products and services offered in the financial sector if insurers deny their claims.

As a result, clients are encouraged to approach Namfisa when they are not treated fairly.

Courts in the United Kingdom and South Africa confirmed the validity of Covid-19 claims at the end of 2020.

Insurers have agreed to settling these claims and have begun making payments to affected businesses.

In South Africa, this includes Hollard.

Namibian short-term insurance companies, had a total of N$6,4 billion in assets and N$4,2 billion in liabilities at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

'MISFOCUSED' CEO?

There have been several complaints that Namfisa is not fulfilling its mandate properly.

A classical example is, in 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said there was a need to strengthen Namfisa by appointing an experienced and respected chief executive officer (CEO) as a matter of urgency.

Almost three years down the line, Kenneth Matomola is still the CEO, although the process of appointing a new chief has reportedly been underway since 2018.

Matomola was appointed from within Namfisa in 2016. After his appointment, the IMF said staffing, costs and spending have risen substantially to above that of similar regulators in other jurisdictions.

The fund accused Matomola's leadership of being "misfocused".

"Improving supervisory oversight and solvency frameworks is dependent on the passing of the Namfisa and financial institutions and markets bills in order to implement the full regulatory structure, however, supervision is still considered onerous and misfocused," read the fund's statement at the time.

Email: [email protected]