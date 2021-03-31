Namibia: Bible Society Launches Children's Bible

THE Bible Society of Namibia has launched a Children's Bible in different Namibian languages.

The 101-story Bible was written by Dr Connie Palm in English and translated in Oshindonga, Oshikwanyama, Otjiherero and Khoekhoegowab.

The launch took place at the Cornerstone Bookshop at Walvis Bay and at the Swakopmunder Buchhandlung at Swakopmund.

"Young children absorb Bible stories better ... when they read or hear them in their mother tongue. This will help the children remember the stories better, so that they can retell them to friends and family.

"This will help children to develop a spiritual framework with a transforming impact on their adult lives.

"These children's stories represent the main message and storyline of the Bible," said the chief executive officer of the Bible Society of Namibia, Dr Schalk Botha.

The Bibles are sold at the Bible Society of Namibia, Bible Shop, Revive-us Bookshop and CML Bookshop in Windhoek, Cornerstone Bookshop at Walvis Bay, the Swakopmunder Buchhandlung at Swakopmund, the Chris & Osho Building in Ondangwa and the Ongwediva Bible Shop at Maroela Mall.

Any other retailer or volunteer who wants to buy and resell can contact the Bible Society.

The Bibles are also available in audio versions.

The society also donated Bibles to destitute and vulnerable children from a children's home at Swakopmund.

Meanwhile, the society will have a fun run event on 10 April from the Wanderers Stadium in Windhoek to raise funds, in order to be able to distribute the Bible to less-fortunate or underprivileged children.