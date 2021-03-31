Namibia: Bible Society Launches Children's Bible

31 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

THE Bible Society of Namibia has launched a Children's Bible in different Namibian languages.

The 101-story Bible was written by Dr Connie Palm in English and translated in Oshindonga, Oshikwanyama, Otjiherero and Khoekhoegowab.

The launch took place at the Cornerstone Bookshop at Walvis Bay and at the Swakopmunder Buchhandlung at Swakopmund.

"Young children absorb Bible stories better ... when they read or hear them in their mother tongue. This will help the children remember the stories better, so that they can retell them to friends and family.

"This will help children to develop a spiritual framework with a transforming impact on their adult lives.

"These children's stories represent the main message and storyline of the Bible," said the chief executive officer of the Bible Society of Namibia, Dr Schalk Botha.

The Bibles are sold at the Bible Society of Namibia, Bible Shop, Revive-us Bookshop and CML Bookshop in Windhoek, Cornerstone Bookshop at Walvis Bay, the Swakopmunder Buchhandlung at Swakopmund, the Chris & Osho Building in Ondangwa and the Ongwediva Bible Shop at Maroela Mall.

Any other retailer or volunteer who wants to buy and resell can contact the Bible Society.

The Bibles are also available in audio versions.

The society also donated Bibles to destitute and vulnerable children from a children's home at Swakopmund.

Meanwhile, the society will have a fun run event on 10 April from the Wanderers Stadium in Windhoek to raise funds, in order to be able to distribute the Bible to less-fortunate or underprivileged children.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.