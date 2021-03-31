Morocco/Burundi: Afcon Qualifiers (Day 6/Gr.e) - Morocco Beats Burundi 1-0

Rabat — Morocco National team finished its campaign on a winning note,Tuesday evening, beating Burundi 1-0 at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, as part of Matchday 6 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Atlas Lions, already assured of qualification, confirmed their top spot having their fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

Morocco's new international Munir El Haddadi scored the game's lone goal just before the break.

Morocco topped Group E on 11 points ahead of Mauritania, who secured the second slot.