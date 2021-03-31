Niger: Gunfire Erupts Capital Days Before Inauguration

31 March 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Gunfire was reported overnight in the Niger capital of Niamey, just days before the country's new president Mohamed Bazoum takes office.

Local residents in Niger's capital Niamey reported hearing heavy gunfire near the presidential palace on Wednesday morning.

The gunfire prompted fears of a potential coup attempt, coming just two days before Niger's first ever democratic transition of power.

President-elect Mohamed Bazoum is due to be sworn in on Friday -- taking over from President Mahamane Ousmane, who disputed the election results.

What we know so far

The gunfire reportedly began around 3 a.m. local time (0400 CET) and lasted for around 30 minutes.

Local residents told news agency AFP that there was "intense shooting, with heavy and light weapons." In videos posted on social media, the sound of short bursts of gunfire could be heard in the darkness.

It was not immediately clear who was involved in the reported shootout. Anonymous security sources told both AFP and Reuters that the situation was under control after assailants attempted to seize the palace.

One source described the attack to AFP as an "attempted coup" and that soldiers had been arrested.

Niger officials have not yet commented on the situation.

The United States Embassy in Niamey issued a security alert saying it would not open its doors on Wednesday "due to gunshots heard near our neighborhood."

The situation is 'calm'

DW correspondent Abdoulkarim Mahamadou said Niger's state broadcaster initially began its program as usual at 6:30 a.m. with no mention to the reported shooting.

"The situation here is calm and seems to be under control [of security forces]. Traffic is dense, officials are going to work, cabs are running normally and people are going about their business," Mahamadou said.

Violence escalated after elections

Attacks by militants have grown since Bazoum's victory in February presidential election.

Niger's former president, Ousmane, has deemed the election fraudulent after he lost in the runoff against Bazoum.

Ousmane served as president for three years until a military coup toppled him in 1996. He has since tried to regain power, most recently through the February election.

Niger has had four coups since its independence from France in 1960.

The spread of deadly extremist violence has long plagued the West African country, with jihadi insurgencies spilled over from Mali and Nigeria.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

fb/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.