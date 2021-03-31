South Africa: Land Bank Sinks Deeper Into the Mire After Moody's Withdraws Its Credit Ratings of the State-Owned Lender

analysis

It is unusual for credit rating agencies to withdraw their ratings of companies, but it has happened before. The timing of the move by Moody's couldn't have been worse, as the bank races against the clock to be rescued by lenders.

Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn all its credit ratings of the Land Bank, adding to the state-owned lender's woes as its executives have been stuck in emergency meetings this week to avert its financial collapse.

In a statement, Moody's said it was withdrawing all credit ratings of the Land Bank, citing "its own business reasons" for the decision.

Moody's didn't offer an exact reason for why it has withdrawn the credit rating of the Land Bank, which is important for SA's food security system because it provides 28% of SA's agricultural debt to emerging and established farmers.

The Land Bank had assets of R47.2-billion by December 2020, a large proportion of which - R34.5-billion - is loans to farmers and others involved in the agricultural value chain. In addition to providing loans, the Land Bank has an insurance division that provides cover to farmers for agricultural-related risks, including cover against drought and disease.

