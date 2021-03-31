South Africa: Ace Magashule Has 30 Days to Bend Reality in His Direction - Not an Easy Task

analysis

Magashule is likely to refuse to step aside. That will lead to a process of suspension. And he is likely to challenge that in court. This would create a situation in which the legal representative of the ANC, the secretary-general, is taken to court by the secretary-general of the ANC. It would look like legal nonsense, which may well be Magashule's aim.

The decision of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) that those in the party who face criminal charges must step aside "within 30 days" or "should be suspended" is the strongest indication yet that Ace Magashule may yet be forced out of his position as secretary-general of the party. While he still has several "fightback" options, it seems that the process is moving against him.

However, there is still much turmoil to come, and there is a high risk it could affect the future of the party and possibly South Africa. And it may be that Magashule's decision to use the services of a liar and a fraudster, Carl Niehaus, has backfired against him.

