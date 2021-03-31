South Africa: Second Covid-19 Wave Was 'Like a Tsunami' - Tygerberg Doctor

30 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

Spotlight first interviewed physician and infectious diseases specialist Dr Arifa Parker in May last year as South Africa's first wave of Covid-19 was building up. Eleven very difficult months later, Spotlight checks in with Parker to hear how things are going on the frontlines at Tygerberg Hospital.

On December 15, physician and infectious diseases specialist Dr Arifa Parker spent her 40th birthday on call at Cape Town's Tygerberg Hospital.

Her four-year-old twins Yusra and Haniya were being looked after by her mother.

On that day, 7,552 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus around the country.

A Covid response team meets at Tygerberg Hospital. (Photo: Nasief Manie / Spotlight)

Six days earlier, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had announced South Africa's Covid-19 "second wave".

Parker is in favour of tightening restrictions this Easter weekend - including introducing an alcohol ban - to reduce trauma admissions to hospitals and avoid the kind of social mixing that could trigger a third wave.

'Totally overwhelmed'

"The second wave was like a tsunami," she recalls. "I remember clearly when it started... It was the 13th of November, a Friday. We just had this steep rise of Covid admissions and within a week, our high...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

