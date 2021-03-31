Zimbabwe: TIMB Says Vaccination Is Voluntary

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has said stakeholders and staff working in the tobacco industry will not be forced to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as the exercise is voluntary.

The tobacco marketing season opens on April 7, with contract floors opening the following day.

TIMB and auction floors have put in place Covid-19 regulations in line with the World Health Organisation regulations.

These include sanitising facilities and maintenance of social distancing.

Auction floors have indicated that no farmers will be allowed to camp at the floors.

TIMB chief executive Dr Andrew Matibiri said while staff in the tobacco industry had been classified as essential, they were not being forced to be vaccinated.

"Vaccination is voluntary and free for all stakeholders, including tobacco sales staff," he said. "It's just that Cabinet classified them as frontline workers so that they could get vaccinated ahead of the start of the marketing season."