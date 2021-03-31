Egypt: Presidential Adviser - Covid-19 Cases Rose, Fatalities Declined Last Week

Presidential adviser: Covid-19 cases rose, fatalities declined last week

Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag Eddin has thanked all Suez Canal Authority workers for efforts they had exerted to re-float the Panama-flagged giant cargo vessel "Ever Given" after running aground and blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week.

Tag Eddin said in televised remarks on Tuesday30/3/2021that all precautionary and preventive measures should be adopted during the holy month of Ramadan.

Last week saw an increase in Covid-19 infections and a reduction in death rates, as many patients had recovered, he added.

"Infections will sure increase if social and family gatherings take place in Ramadan," the presidential adviser said.

He said the country may witness a third wave of coronavirus with the case load upping. "But mainly we can reduce this increase."

Meanwhile, he said Egypt will get several millions of Covid-19 vaccines in the coming few days.

As many as 4.5 million doses of vaccines will be available as soon as possible, he said, adding they are all safe.

MENA