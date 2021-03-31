Egypt: Ncw - UN Official Hails Wise Political Decisions On Women Support

31 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

NCW: UN official hails wise political decisions on women support

UN Women's representative in Egypt Christine Arab has hailed wise Egyptian political decisions supporting gender equality and women empowerment principles.

Arab welcomed legislative measures supporting women including the House of Representatives' decision to toughen the penalty for female genital mutilation (FGM) in Egypt.

This came during a virtual meeting on Tuesday 30/3/2021of the working group for women empowerment, which was held by the National Council for Women (NCW) as part of a strategic partnership with the UN.

The UN official said she is upbeat to cooperate with the NCW to implement the 2030 national strategy for women empowerment, which calls for backing women in decision making, achieving gender equality as well as economically empowering women.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

