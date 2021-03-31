Egypt: Govt Allows Prayers At Mosques in Ramadan

Gov't allows prayers at mosques in Ramadan

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced that worshipers can perform prayers at mosques during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, with applying the precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Madbouli's announcement came during a meeting of the higher committee for managing the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday 30/3/2021.

The premier said that the State will firmly apply all precautions during the fasting month to preserve citizens' safety and health.

The committee decided to ban public charity iftar tables and Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers, as well as prevent any large gatherings inside closed areas.

The committee said that the new closing and opening hours for shops and restaurants in the summer season would be enforced as of April 17.

Health Minister Hala Zayed briefed the premier on reports showing the difference between the first and second wave of the coronavirus pandemic concerning the rate of infections and deaths, calling for abiding by social distancing rules and wearing face masks, as well as avoiding crowdedness and gatherings in closed spaces.

Regarding the latest developments on coronavirus vaccines, the health minister said that around 854,000 doses are due to arrive on Wednesday, via the COVAX alliance.

Egypt currently administers doses of the Chinese vaccine and the British-Swedish Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, both of which were granted emergency use authorization by the Egyptian health authorities earlier this year.

The Chinese vaccine is taken in two doses 21 days apart, while AstraZeneca's injections are administered in two shots three months apart.

Egypt launched a nationwide immunization campaign in late January, starting with the medical staff, using the two authorized vaccines.

The expansion in the vaccination campaign comes as the country pushes forward with efforts to secure vaccines for the 100-million-plus nation.