Egypt reports 693 new coronavirus cases, 42 fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday 30/3/2021 that 693 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 201,432.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 42 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,956.

As many as 564 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 154,194 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA