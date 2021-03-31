Ethiopia: Govt Prepares to Make Upcoming Election Peaceful

31 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia has undertaken the necessary preparations to make the upcoming national election peaceful, National Security Advisor of the Prime Minister, Gedu Andargachew disclosed.

The Advisor made the remark today at a discussion held as part of the "Addis Weg" regular dialogue forum at the Office of the Prime Minister under the theme "Peace and Security during Election".

He added that a national election committee has already been established and begun to work to ensure the peaceful accomplishment of the election.

Federal Police, National Intelligence and Security Service, and other vital security institutions are part of the established committee, Gedu pointed out.

According to him, the government has undertaken the necessary preparations to ensure voter, political parties, election officials, observers, and members of the press do their job peacefully during the election.

Furthermore, the appropriate security escorts have also been provided for the transportation of vital election logistics to various parts of the country.

He urged all concerned bodies to properly fulfill their responsibilities in order to successfully accomplish the upcoming election in a much better manner from the previous elections.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has slotted the sixth national elections to take place on June 5, 2021.

