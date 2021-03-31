Egypt: Health Minister - 19 People Died, 185 Injured in Sohag Train Accident

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has said that 19 people were killed and 185 others injured in Sohag train accident in Upper Egypt, pointing out that there are three bags of body parts kept at the morgues of three hospitals.

In a press conference at the Cabinet premises on Saturday 27/03/2021, the minister said residents helped medics in rushing the victims to hospitals and donated blood, adding that her ministry sent 3,000 blood bags to hospitals in addition to 3,4000 blood and plasma bags being present at Sohag regional blood bank.

The minister pointed out that 20 cases are still in complete coma as a result of head injuries and internal bleeding but the rest of cases suffer from bone fractures.

She said 90 cases checked out of hospital after receiving the needed treatment and at least 30 are expected to be discharged today.

Eleven cases underwent surgery and three in life-threatening condition were transferred to Nasser Institute in Cairo to receive critical surgery.