Egypt: Minister - Sisi Orders Quick Disbursement of Compensation to Sohag Train Victims

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered to quickly disburse compensation for the families of the deceased and those injured in the Sohag train collision, Social Solidarity Minister Nevine el-Kabbaj said Saturday 27/03/2021

He also issued directives to provide all means of health, psychological and social care, as well as offer accommodations for families coming from other governorates, the minister told a press conference in Sohag, Upper Egypt.

All the needed measures to pay the compensation will be completed within a week in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Population and the Public Prosecution after issuing the death certificates, she added.

EGP 100,000 will be paid as compensation for the families of each victim, as well as those suffering total permanent disability (TPD), Kabbaj said.

The injured with a total permanent disability will also receive a monthly life-long pension, she added.

Those who suffered a permanent partial disability (+50%) will get EGP 75,000, while those who suffered from disability at lower rates will get between EGP 75,000 to 40,000 based on their medical reports, the minister said.

She added that the injured would also be paid compensation ranging between EGP 40,000 to 5,000, depending on their injury degree, and hours they spend at hospitals.

Also, the ministry is urgently undertaking measures, in cooperation with NGOs and several other bodies, to disburse EGP 20,000 for the victim's families, as well as an amount ranging from EGP 10,000 to 5,000 pounds for the injured, Kabbaj announced.

Those amounts would be paid today, she added.

At least 19 people were killed and 185 others injured in Sohag train accident on Friday.