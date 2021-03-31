Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange as a Steadfast Peace Supporter

31 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Kiambaa lawmaker Paul Koinange as a steadfast supporter of the country's peace agenda.

Koinange who served as the Chairpersons of the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

In his message of comfort, the President said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.

"The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

"Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation," the President mourned.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to the family, relatives and residents of Kiambaa Constituency at this difficult time of mourning.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.