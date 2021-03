A total of six people died on the spot on Tuesday, when a Machame Investment bus plying Dodoma- Arusha route overturned at Kiongozi area in Babati District, Manyara.

Manyara Regional Police Commander, Paul Kasagabo has confirmed the incident adding that out of six people died in the crash, four are men and two are women.

He added that bodies of deceased have been preserved at Babati District Hospital.