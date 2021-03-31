Kenya: Tributes Pour in for Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange

Nairobi — Tributes have been pouring in for Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange who died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Deputy President William Ruto, Opposition Leader Raila Odinga and Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi are among leaders who reacted with grief and disbelief to the news of Koinange's death.

The leaders took to social media pages, to issue their messages of comfort to the late MP's family and constituents of Kiambaa Constituency.

Deputy President Ruto joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in eulogising Koinange as a keen and steadfast supporter of Kenya's peace agenda as Chairperson of the NA Security Committee

"Honourable Paul Koinange was a dependable, illustrious and visionary figure who worked for the people of Kiambaa Constituency with diligence. He was a progressive and selfless politician whose exceptional servant leadership will be missed," he said.

Odinga on his part said he has 'a personal friend of many years'.

"The people of Kiambaa have lost in Paul Koinange, a diligent and dependable leader whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country. He served with distinction as the Chairperson of the National Assembly's Committee on Administration and National Security," he said as he passed his condolences to the family, friends and constituents of Kiambaa.

The Ministry of Interior on its part, eulogised the fallen two-term MP as one who 'brought together divergent voices & shaped the management of our country's security'.

"In Hon. Paul Koinange, we in the security sector have lost an incisive leader who was true to his own principles. As the chair for the Departmental Committee on Administration & National Security," the Ministry said on its Twitter handle.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi led legislators Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya in condoling with the family and the people of constituency following the death of their colleague Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange.

Muturi said it is very sad that the country has lost him at such a time, when he was spearheading the Committee's efforts to consolidate peace and stability among communities involved in inter-ethnic conflicts across the country.

"It is very sad that the country has lost him at such a time, just when he was spearheading his Committee in the efforts to consolidate peace and security among communities involved in inter-ethnic conflicts across the country," he stated.

Gideon Moi, who is also KANU Chairman described Koinange as a "towering patriot'.

"Koinange will be remembered as a very humble man and dedicated leader who was committed to his work and the welfare of his people," he stated.

Kimunya on his part said Koinange was a fine gentleman, friendly to all, a real peace maker, and fully committed to his parliamentary duties. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris observed that as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security, Koinange prioritised peace and stability of our country.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale on his part described Koinange as a great, energetic, peaceful and focused man who had a great vision for the people of Kiambaa Constituency and was instrumental in the running of the powerful House Security Committee as its chair.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny and Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa who worked together with Koinange in the Security Committee, mourned him as a committed servant both to the people of Kiambaa and Kenya as a whole.

"He was a gentle giant, thoughtful, dependable and a wise sage. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & to his constituents. RIP," added Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan.