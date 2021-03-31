Tanzania: Shamim Masha, Husband Sentenced to Life in Prison

31 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

The High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Division today sentenced to life imprisonment a couple, Abdul Nsembo and his wife Shamim Masha, for trafficking in 275.4 of Heroin Hydrochloride, which are narcotic drugs.

Judge Elinaza Luvanda convict the duo of the offence after considering the evidence tendered by the prosecution and defence.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Constantine Kakula, called eight witnesses, while the convicts who were represented by Advocates Juma Nassoro, Josephat Mabura and Hajra Mungura, gave own defence evidence, which was supported by one independent witness.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.