Tanzania: Shamim Masha, Husband Sentenced to Life in Prison

The High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Division today sentenced to life imprisonment a couple, Abdul Nsembo and his wife Shamim Masha, for trafficking in 275.4 of Heroin Hydrochloride, which are narcotic drugs.

Judge Elinaza Luvanda convict the duo of the offence after considering the evidence tendered by the prosecution and defence.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Constantine Kakula, called eight witnesses, while the convicts who were represented by Advocates Juma Nassoro, Josephat Mabura and Hajra Mungura, gave own defence evidence, which was supported by one independent witness.