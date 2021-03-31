Tanzania: 'All Villages to Have Electricity in 18 Months'

31 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Lydia Shekighenda

Dodoma — GOVERNMENT has assured to connect electricity to the remaining villages across the country in the next 18 months.

Deputy Minister for Energy Mr Stephen Byabato told the National Assembly here that the government through the Rural Energy Agency (REA) project has connected electricity to all districts in the country.

He added that the remaining villages which are yet to be connected to power were within the districts noting that the projects are underway to ensure that the entire country is connected to electricity.

Mr Byabato noted that the government in collaboration with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) and REA is implementing the project of connecting electricity to the remaining villages.

According to the Ministry of Energy, by January this year a total of 2,299 villages were lined up for power connection.

Mr Byabato was responding to a basic question by Handeni Member of Parliament Reuben Kwagilwa, who wanted to know when the government will connect electricity to the remaining 300 streets in his constituency.

He said that all villages including streets and divisions will be connected to electricity in the said period adding that upon completion the entire country will be connected to power.

Mr Byabato said that currently the government is implementing major power projects which will ensure reliable power supply in the country.

He named the projects as Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station with an installed capacity of 2,115 megawatts, Rusumo (80M), Ruhuji (358M) Rumakani (222M). Upon completion these projects will guarantee reliable power in the country.

He said the government has also continued to set aside a budget that will enable Tanzania Electric Supply, (TANESCO) to improve infrastructure as efforts to ensure reliable power supply.

He, however, said that currently a contractor M/S Sengerema Engineering has been contracted to connect 15 villages and more than 30 streets in Handeni District. Mr Byabato said the project is expected to cost 3.36bn/- upon completion.

According to the deputy minister the project has started to be implemented since February last year and will be completed in December next year.

He also said that TANESCO was also connecting electricity to customers who are yet to be connected to the service in Mainland including Handeni District.

