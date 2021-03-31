East Africa: Lake Victoria Resilience Earns EAC U.S.$44 Million

30 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Riparian states around Lake Victoria are basking in $44 million economic benefits annually from a weather hazards resilience project on the water body.

The project has also reduced weather-related deaths on the lake by 30 percent, thus saving more than 300 lives per year.

This is according to a successful implementation of the four year old High Impact Weather Lake System (Highway) project funded by the UK Foreign Office.

"Economic benefits of the project are estimated at $44million per year," said the initial report on the project aimed to save lives on Africa's largest lake.

It also aimed to support socioeconomic development of vulnerable communities living around the 69,000-square kilometre lake and its basin.

Initial studies, according to the report, indicate that more than 200,000 people have directly benefited and 1.4 million indirectly from the initiative.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.