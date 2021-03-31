East Africa: Lake Victoria Resilience Earns EAC U.S.$44 Million

Arusha — Riparian states around Lake Victoria are basking in $44 million economic benefits annually from a weather hazards resilience project on the water body.

The project has also reduced weather-related deaths on the lake by 30 percent, thus saving more than 300 lives per year.

This is according to a successful implementation of the four year old High Impact Weather Lake System (Highway) project funded by the UK Foreign Office.

"Economic benefits of the project are estimated at $44million per year," said the initial report on the project aimed to save lives on Africa's largest lake.

It also aimed to support socioeconomic development of vulnerable communities living around the 69,000-square kilometre lake and its basin.

Initial studies, according to the report, indicate that more than 200,000 people have directly benefited and 1.4 million indirectly from the initiative.