Tanzania: President Samia Signals Continuity in Choice of Mpango as VP

31 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo and Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — That President Samia Suluhu Hassan will maintain Tanzania's tempo in implementing mega projects became clearer yesterday when she appointed Dr Philip Mpango as Vice President.

The assumption is based on the role that Dr Mpango had played in designing and actual execution of Tanzania's development blue- prints in the last decade.

Apart from his days as an econ- omist with the World Bank, Dr Mpango was also the principal supervisor for the preparation of Tanzania's Five Year Development Plan that ran between financial year 2011/12 and 2015/16.

This was the time he joined the public service and worked as executive secretary for the Planning Commission.

His other previous positions of head of the President's economic advisory unit, acting Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as well as personal assistant to the President (Economic Affairs) all meant that he was a key player in the country's economic development efforts.

In his role as Finance minister under President John Magufuli, Dr Mpango was a key figure in the sourcing and disbursement of development funds for the implementation of mega projects, including the standard gauge railway (SGR) line, the Nyerere Hydropower project along the Rufiji River and purchasing of aircraft for Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) among others. Analysts say the choice of Dr Mpango signalled President Hassan's continuity agenda.

"Dr Mpango has had numer- ous contributions in preparing the National Development Plan and he even pushed the execution of mega projects that were initiated by President John Magufuli where he even prepared them in the national budget," said Prof Delphin Rwegasira of the University of Dar es Salaam's (UDSM) Economics Department.

Economist Prof Samwel Wangwe shared similar sentiments: "Dr Mpango worked in the Planning Commission for a long time and therefore, he is well versed with economic issues," he said.

Prof Haji Semboja of the UDSM, said the decision to nominate Dr Mpango as Vice President is because he has the expertise to supervise plans, evaluate and ensure execution.

"He has institutional memory and experience because he has worked in international organizations including the World Bank, so is well versed with the systems," he said.

According to him, Dr Mpango as the next VP spells continuity of projects that were implemented in the last five years where both President Hassan and him helped to push.

Political analysts say the appointment was an indication that the new government will consist of a strong leadership that would promote more professionalism in the conduct of government business and bring change in the country.

ACT-Wazelendo party leader Zitto Kabwe said President must have considered various factors in making the nomination.

"The President has appointed a person who she believes will work with her well to deliver on the mandate she has. I congratulate Dr Mpango for the call to serve in a higher office. Both Samia and Mpango would deliver better services to people and restore our democracy," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.