Egypt Participates in Launch Meeting of WTO Trade for Peace Network

27 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Senior Egyptian diplomats have participated in the launch meeting of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade for Peace Network.

Addressing the meeting, Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mohamed Edrees, who chairs the UN Peacebuilding Commission, hailed the network as a platform to discuss ways of boosting cooperation between countries working in the field of trade, peacekeeping, peacebuilding and humanitarian action, to support fragile and conflict-affected countries.

Also, Egypt's permanent representative to the UN Geneva Office, who chairs the Working Party on the Accession of South Sudan to WTO, stressed the importance of helping African countries implement the African Continental Free Trade Area to consolidate ties between regional and continental integration, and to enhance the integration of the continent's countries into the global economy.

Approximately half of the countries in the process of acceding to the WTO are considered fragile and conflict-affected (FCA).

The "Trade for Peace" initiative, launched in December 2017 at the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, aims at using the WTO accession process as a pathway to economic growth and development, fundamental elements for national, regional and international peace and security.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.