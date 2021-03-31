Egypt Participates in Launch Meeting of WTO Trade for Peace Network

Senior Egyptian diplomats have participated in the launch meeting of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade for Peace Network.

Addressing the meeting, Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mohamed Edrees, who chairs the UN Peacebuilding Commission, hailed the network as a platform to discuss ways of boosting cooperation between countries working in the field of trade, peacekeeping, peacebuilding and humanitarian action, to support fragile and conflict-affected countries.

Also, Egypt's permanent representative to the UN Geneva Office, who chairs the Working Party on the Accession of South Sudan to WTO, stressed the importance of helping African countries implement the African Continental Free Trade Area to consolidate ties between regional and continental integration, and to enhance the integration of the continent's countries into the global economy.

Approximately half of the countries in the process of acceding to the WTO are considered fragile and conflict-affected (FCA).

The "Trade for Peace" initiative, launched in December 2017 at the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, aims at using the WTO accession process as a pathway to economic growth and development, fundamental elements for national, regional and international peace and security.