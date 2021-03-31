Egypt, Sweden Discuss Boosting Trade, Investment Cooperation

Minister of Trade Niven Gamea' conferred with her Swedish counterpart Anna Hallberg on means to boost trade and investment cooperation and establish joint business council to document cooperation between businessmen from Egypt and Sweden to establish joint projects in the industrial field especially in the food industries and engineering sectors.

Gamea' asserted that Egypt and Sweden have distinguished political and economic ties at the different levels.

She pointed out to the possibility of cooperation between Swedish financial institutions and the Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) and Export Development Bank to present credit facilitation to encourage joint cooperation between both countries in the field of small and medium enterprises.

Gamea' asserted the keenness of the Egyptian side on benefiting from the Swedish expertise in the field of entrepreneurships and supporting small and medium enterprises.

Gamea' highlighted the developments witnessed in the field of energy recently and what was established in the investment projects in the field of energy generation.

Gamea' asserted the importance of increasing the rates of trade exchange between Egypt and Sweden to be up to the distinguished political ties between both countries.

Meanwhile, Hallberg asserted her country's keenness on increasing volume of trade with Egypt as it is one of the most important partners in the Middle East and Africa.

Hallberg said that in spite of the repercussions of the coronavirus, the rates of trade exchange between Egypt and Sweden increased remarkably.