Ethiopia Uses 'Triple Nexus' Approach for Recovery Efforts in Tigray Region

The Ministry of Finance and National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) held a meeting on Tuesday with Development Partners Group to provide updates on humanitarian assistance and discuss a comprehensive recovery plan for Tigray region.

The meeting, chaired by State Minister of Finance, Yasmin Wohabrebbi focused on discussing the current coordination mechanisms on the collective delivery of humanitarian assistance.

It was also used to explain about the objectives of having a comprehensive plan towards recovery which will have at its core the accelerated restoration of development programs, governance, peace, and security in affected parts of Tigray.

In the meeting, the State Minister emphasized why it is important to avoid a fragmented approach to the situation in Tigray by saying that this would result in waste of resources, duplication of efforts, and unnecessarily extend the crisis.

She explained about the importance of having a comprehensively designed recovery plan for Tigray, which recognizes the value of having a strong coordination mechanism and has at its bases the commitment of the Government's leadership and the unwavering support of development partners for its success.

Yasmin also said the recently conducted joint recovery assessment by the Government and multiple development partners will serve as the basis for collaborative planning.

In this aspect, she emphasized that the recovery plan for the region will fully embed the triple nexus approach bringing together humanitarian actors, along with national and local counterparts, in support of agreed collective plans and outcomes in areas of humanitarian assistance, development, and peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The State Minister also elaborated how this approach plays an important role in serving as a pathway towards achieving sustainable development in the region.

Furthermore, she said the plan will enable the Government and Development Partners to effectively and coherently meet humanitarian needs, promote peace, adequately restore governance, and building resilience in all parts of the Tigray region.

In this regard, Yasmin elaborated on the importance of expediting the process to set up a pool fund that can adequately meet all priority sectors in the recovery plan.

In the discussions, the Development Partners Group recognized the importance of simultaneously carrying out humanitarian assistance and recovery efforts.

The meeting was adjourned in agreement to work jointly to determine required interventions for the recovery plan and commence implementation as soon as possible, according to Minister of Finance.