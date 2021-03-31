Egypt: President Sisi Receives Telephone Call From His Tunisian Counterpart

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi received condolences for yesterday's deadly train disaster in a telephone call he got on Saturday from Tunisian President Kais Saied.

During the telephone contact, the Tunisian leader expressed his sympathies over the death of Sohag train passengers and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

President Sisi thanked president Saied for his condolences, voicing appreciation of Tunisia's solidarity with Egypt at this difficult time and asserting that its support reflected the feelings of fraternity and the strong ties between the two countries.