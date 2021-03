Tunisia: National Judo Team to Take Part in Antalya Grand Slam 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national judo team (women and men) are taking part in Antalya Grand Slam 2021, gathering as of Thursday 470 judokas from 93 countries.

The national team made up of 20 judokas (11 women and 9 men) are preparing with coach Anis Lounif for the African Championship due next May in Morocco.

The list of Tunisian judokas:

Women:

Oumaima Bedoui (-48 kg), Rania Harbaoui (-48 kg), Imène Ben Younes (-52 kg), Ghofrane Khelifi (-57 kg), Mariem Bejaoui (-63 kg), Nouha Mejri (-63 kg), Mariem Khelifi (-70 kg), Nouha Landolsi (-70 kg), Sarra Mzoughi (-78 kg), Nihel Cheikhrouhou (+78 kg) and Siwar Dhaouadi (+78 kg).

Men:

Fraj Dhouibi (-60 kg), Mohamed Mtiri (-60 kg), Monaem Mejri (-66 kg), Hamza Ouerghi (-73 kg), Hichem Sallami (-81 kg), Abdelaziz Ben Ammar (-90 kg), Koussay Ben Ghars (-100 kg), Faycal Jaballah (+100 kg) and Anis Ben Khaled (+100 kg).