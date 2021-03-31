South Africa: Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism Calls On Residents to Stay Safe and Support Tourism Over Easter Weekend

press release

The tourism and hospitality industry has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and so we encourage those who can afford to do so, to head out over the long weekend and safely support businesses, especially small businesses in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape is travel ready

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked hard to ensure that the tourism and hospitality industry is travel-ready in the Western Cape, our health platform remains stable and so we need to do everything we can to safely support our businesses so we can save jobs and rebuild the economy in the Western Cape.

We have engaged continuously with the tourism and hospitality sector to implement the necessary health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we have provided the tools and resources they need to do this. Members of the public can also submit a complaint if a business is not complying with the necessary health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And, we have launched a Safe Travels website to help visitors to navigate the restrictions on travel and be informed about the important health and safety protocols they need to follow when visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape.

As a result of our efforts, we have been awarded the prestigious Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Domestic travel campaign relaunched

After an interrupted festive holiday season, we anticipate a great deal of pent-up demand by travellers in South Africa looking to take advantage of the long weekend and find a change of scenery.

Not only is the Western Cape world-class in its immense beauty, it is also affordable for all South Africans, especially families.

To highlight the breadth and depth of family-friendly, wallet-friendly, world-class experiences on offer in the Western Cape, and encourage domestic travellers to consider the Western Cape for the long weekend, we relaunched our "Kids Stay Free" campaign at the beginning of March.

The launch of the "Kids Stay Free" campaign in November by Wesgro's Destination Marketing Unit, saw impressive results, with almost 21 000 flight bookings and over 2 780 accommodation bookings made via the campaign microsite. Statistics revealed that bookings with children increased 26 per cent in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

And we've seen promising results since the relaunch of the campaign, with R11.4 million committed in flight sales and 311 'Kids Stay Free' accommodation options booked across the region.

To engage strategically and ensure the destination is top of mind for last minute Easter bookings, Wesgro's Destination Marketing Unit is also hosting consumer activations in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal at the end of March. In addition to this, there will be business to business engagements ongoing during April with travel trade and media ahead of the June/July school holiday season.

Cape Town and the Western Cape has always been a popular Easter destination with the local market and we encourage travellers to bring along their families and safely enjoy the many family-friendly Easter activities on offer in the destination.

From Cape Malay pickled fish dishes in the Bo-Kaap, to Easter egg hunts taking place around the greater Western Cape, there is so much to be experienced and enjoyed in our wide-open spaces.

We look forward to welcoming back friends and family from neighbouring provinces, and invite you to enjoy the break safely and responsibly.

Remember to wear your mask and avoid the three C's - crowded places, closed spaces with poor ventilation and close contact.

