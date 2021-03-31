South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Spate of Shooting Incidents in Mfuleni

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms the spate of shooting incidents in Mfuleni on Sunday, 28 March 2021, and Monday, 29 March, resulting in the death of ten. Minister Fritz calls on any members of the community with information to immediately come forward and to report such to SAPS.

Among the incidents include:

The fatal shooting of three men by four suspects in Ligwa Street on Sunday afternoon. A fourth victim was injured and hospitalized;

The fatal shooting of a 29-year-old in a tavern by an unknown assailant on Sunday evening;

The fatal shooting of two men in Bosasa on Sunday evening. One victim was found inside and the other next to the vehicle; and

The suspected revenge shooting which killed four people in the COVID-19 informal settlement and injured three.

Minister Fritz said, "I call on any members of the community with information to immediately come forward and to report such to SAPS. We cannot allow our communities to tormented and traumatised by dangerous criminals. These acts are akin to terrorism and we must not protect those who hold our communities at ransom."

The SAPS provincial management in the Province has ordered that additional police be deployed to the area. The forces are currently on patrol and executing operations at identified hotspots within Mfuleni. As part of the SAPS 72-hour Activation Plan, provincial organised crime detectives are pursuing leads.

Minister Fritz said, "The Western Cape Safety Plan aims to halve the murder rate over the next ten years through a combination of law enforcement and violence interventions. To this end R350 million has been earmarked towards placing additional boots in the ground in communities most affected by crime."

Minister Fritz continued, "In February 2020, we deployed approximately 500 law enforcement to assist in crime fighting interventions. In October 2020, we then redeployed these officers to communities including Delft, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Bishop Lavis and Philippi (including Hanover Park). This month, we deployed a new tranche to Mitchells Plain. By the end of the year, we will deploy our next cohort of law enforcement officers to communities including Mfuleni."

As mentioned by the Department of Community Safety during the Standing Committee on Community Safety today, the Department is further:

Co-chairing a Steering Committee on Safety which meets weekly;

Convening the Law Enforcement Technical Working Group which meets weekly and has undertaken an evidence-based policing model workshop with Hanover Park SAPS.

Launching Law Enforcement Area Tactical Teams in the six communities were LEAP are currently deployed.

Deploying additional LEAP in Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Harare and Kraaifontein by the end of 2021.

Promulgating quick wins in the amendments to the Western Cape Liquor Act.

On-boarding violence prevention pillars in Area Based Teams which will include Urban Design and Social Cohesion Technical Committees.

Anyone who has information that could assist SAPS in their investigations is urged to come forward and to report such either to their local SAPS station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the "Tip Off" function on the MySAPS cellphone application.