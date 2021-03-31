South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Chairperson Outraged By Footage of a Naked Woman in a Committee Meeting

31 March 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Faith Muthambi, has noted with regret the footage trending on social media of a naked woman appearing behind a Member of the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), who was participating in a virtual committee meeting last night.

The meeting was an engagement between the committee and the NHTL on, among other things, initiation, particularly on the death of initiates in initiation schools.

Ms Muthambi distanced the committee from this footage. "The naked woman was not part of the meeting. She was in the same room where the participant in the meeting was. We regret and condemn the incident in strongest terms," said Ms Muthambi.

From the outset, Ms Muthambi has urged participants in a virtual meeting to ensure that their computer screens show acceptable backgrounds behind each participant in the meeting. "It is regrettable that this kind of footage, which is embarrassing the committee, happens for the second time in meetings between the committee and the NHTL. I am going to engage with the leadership of the NHTL," emphasised Ms Muthambi.

Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

