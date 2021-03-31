South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Urges Caution During Easter Break

31 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As schools close today for the Easter break, concerns are already growing that social gatherings and travel over this period could trigger an increase in cases of Covid-19.

Over the last year we have seen that super-spreader events result in a spike of cases, particularly amongst young people. Unfortunately, while learners and staff follow the safety protocols well while they are at school, the attention to these often lapses during social occasions.

Despite not being the source of the virus spreading generally, our schools nonetheless suffer when cases occur. They may have to close temporarily for deep-cleaning, and learners or staff who test positive, or have a close contact who tests positive, end up missing school time.

We simply cannot afford to lose more school days this year. I urge all of our learners, parents, and staff, to keep this in mind during the holiday period. Each and every one of us must continue to practice the golden rules to stop the spread of Covid-19: maintaining a safe physical distance, wearing a mask, and washing or sanitising our hands frequently.

This is a much-needed and welcome break for all, but Covid-19 is not on holiday. Please ensure that you relax and celebrate with family and friends in a safe, responsible manner.

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa.

