South Africa: From May to October Phase Two Should See 13 Million Vaccinated, Zweli Mkhize Claims

analysis

The government has pushed out the timeframes for reaching Covid-19 population immunity to 28 February 2022, it emerged from a health department presentation in Parliament.

It's the latest change in South Africa's vaccine roll-out debacle of missed deadlines - initially the end of 2021 was set as the deadline to inoculate 67% of adults for population immunity - amid uncertainties around the procurement of sufficient jabs. But the government has been moving to limit further critique, and to move beyond words into action.

The new vaccination roll-out timelines have Phase One reaching 608,295 healthcare workers by 17 May, or about half the initially announced 1.25 million healthcare workers over an additional six weeks after the first deadline of the end of March.

Phase Two runs in two stages. First, from mid-May to end-July 2021 to reach 5,449,980 people, including the over-60s, people in congregate settings like old age and care homes and workers with access to occupational health programmes. The second stage, from August to the end of October, aims to reach 12,900,160 people, including the over-40s and workers in high-risk settings.

The final inoculation phase is scheduled from November 2021 to 28 February 2022...