South Africa: From May to October Phase Two Should See 13 Million Vaccinated, Zweli Mkhize Claims

30 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The government has pushed out the timeframes for reaching Covid-19 population immunity to 28 February 2022, it emerged from a health department presentation in Parliament.

It's the latest change in South Africa's vaccine roll-out debacle of missed deadlines - initially the end of 2021 was set as the deadline to inoculate 67% of adults for population immunity - amid uncertainties around the procurement of sufficient jabs. But the government has been moving to limit further critique, and to move beyond words into action.

The new vaccination roll-out timelines have Phase One reaching 608,295 healthcare workers by 17 May, or about half the initially announced 1.25 million healthcare workers over an additional six weeks after the first deadline of the end of March.

Phase Two runs in two stages. First, from mid-May to end-July 2021 to reach 5,449,980 people, including the over-60s, people in congregate settings like old age and care homes and workers with access to occupational health programmes. The second stage, from August to the end of October, aims to reach 12,900,160 people, including the over-40s and workers in high-risk settings.

The final inoculation phase is scheduled from November 2021 to 28 February 2022...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.