Zimbabwe: Fortune Seekers Count Losses After Pyramid Scheme Collapses

Hundreds of fortune seekers in Chinhoyi are counting their losses after a pyramid scheme in which they "invested" United States dollars collapsed recently.

The alleged founder of the scheme only identified as Ms Museka, who also owns Melting Pot College in the Central Business District, could not be reached for comment.

Police had not yet been called in by today, but the affected people claimed that Ms Museka proposed to reimburse them their money.

Chinhoyi Vendors Association's Calvin Musesengwe confirmed that some vendors were affected by the collapse of the scheme. They were lured through various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp and Facebook.

Members paid a minimum joining fee of US$20 with hopes of reaping at least US$280 when they bring in more members who join with US$20 or more.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove warned the public against such schemes.