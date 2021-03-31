Zimbabwe: Fortune Seekers Count Losses After Pyramid Scheme Collapses

30 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Hundreds of fortune seekers in Chinhoyi are counting their losses after a pyramid scheme in which they "invested" United States dollars collapsed recently.

The alleged founder of the scheme only identified as Ms Museka, who also owns Melting Pot College in the Central Business District, could not be reached for comment.

Police had not yet been called in by today, but the affected people claimed that Ms Museka proposed to reimburse them their money.

Chinhoyi Vendors Association's Calvin Musesengwe confirmed that some vendors were affected by the collapse of the scheme. They were lured through various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp and Facebook.

Members paid a minimum joining fee of US$20 with hopes of reaping at least US$280 when they bring in more members who join with US$20 or more.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove warned the public against such schemes.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.