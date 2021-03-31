Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kill Priest, Parishioners in Benue

31 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Palpable fear has gripped residents of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue over the killing of a priest in charge of St Paul Parish Aye-twar, Mbatula, Mberev Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Rev Fr Ferdinand Ngugban.

This is even as the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident stating that Fr Ngugban was killed alongside three other parishioners.

Anene said, "Attack on St Paul's Catholic Church, Sai, Katsina-Ala LGA by bandit s is confirmed. Rv Fr Ngugban Fanen and three others lost their lives during the attack. Corpses of those killed in the attack have been deposited at General Hospital Katsina-Ala while a joint operation of Police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums."

A resident of the area who simply identified herself as Mwuese told our Correspondent in a telephone conversation that the priest after

morning mass, sat within the Church premises where the hoodlums came on a Motorcycle wearing military uniform and asked him for the

whereabouts of the Parish priest before they opened fire on him.

Also confirming the incidence, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala Rev Fr Celestine Aayongo told our

Correspondent that Rev father Ferdinand Ngugban was killed by the hoodlums in the parish house.

