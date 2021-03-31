South Africa: Rock Art Rocks - Experts Are Still Trying to Fathom Ancient Engravings Found Near the Vredefort Crater

30 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

Why did early hunter-gatherers choose an unusual formation of rocks as the place where they would spend time chiselling out images of animals which, back then, most likely dotted the surrounding landscape?

From space, the rocks appear to slither across the veld like a giant snake, and that might hold the key to the mystery of why these boulders were chosen for a special purpose a long time ago.

Etched across these rocks are engravings of animals. There is a hippo, black rhino, Eland and mythical beasts. Researchers are still trying to understand their purpose.

The world first learnt about this location when the rock art was revealed in 2019, with pictures of the engravings appearing in the international press. There is still much to learn about the site.

This ancient art is located near the hills that ring the Vredefort dome - the spot where a meteorite smashed into the earth two billion years ago. Just behind those hills, the Vaal River meanders through this corner of the northern Free State.

It is the river that perhaps provides clues as to why the San made these engravings.

The presence of large animals, like this black rhino, suggests that this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

