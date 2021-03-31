Nigeria: Oshiomhole - Tinubu, a Champion of Progressive Politics, Groomer of Leaders

Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the National Leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu as a champion of progressive politics and a prolific groomer of leaders.

The accolades were contained in a statement issued yesterday by Oshiomhole congratulating the former Governor of Lagos State on his 69th birthday.

"I join millions of others in celebrating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

"Considering his sterling antecedents, there is no doubt that he has distinguished himself as a courageous politician with the strength of conviction in the pursuit of his beliefs.

"As public office-holder, he proved himself as a man of innovation who deployed the power of ideas to bring about positive and visible change in Lagos.

"His uncommon capacity to organize and mobilize came handy in the formation of All Progressives Congress in 2014 and in the party becoming the first opposition party in Nigeria's history to defeat a ruling party.

"Even more significant is his uncommon talent in discovering talents and mentoring them to leadership positions in various spheres as evidenced by a long parade of leaders including past and serving governors, ministers and even the Vice President," Oshiomhole explained.