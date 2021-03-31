Namibia: Ex-SPP Workers Face Uncertain Future

31 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — The interim board chairperson of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia, Mihe Gaomab, says the fate of former Seaflower Pelagic Processing employees, who were temporarily employed by Tunacor, lies with the fisheries ministry.

Tunacor had offered three months temporary employment to about 400 former employees of SPP. In exchange, Tunacor was offered a 4 000-metric ton quota last year and paid the temporary employees N$2 500 per month.

The three-month agreement ends today. The workers have been demanding permanent jobs, as the current arrangement was not desirable for them. The workers face a bleak future after the SPP quota allocated through Fishcor was withheld due to the state-owned company's involvement in the Fishrot scandal. "We are awaiting on the fisheries minister to pronounce himself on the quota allocations. We are hoping for favourable development to secure employment for the ex-SPP employees as well as to address our operational problems," Goamab said yesterday, affirming the fate of workers was depended on such allocations. He said the board was actively also looking for an amicable solution to ensure meaningful employment for the SPP employees at Walvis Bay. SPP, the horse mackerel processing plant, was established through a joint venture between Fishcor and African Selection Fishing (ASF) in 2017.

This agreement allows SPP to access at least 50 000 metric tons of horse mackerel until 2031. However, the company is going through rough seas and unable to exploit its quota due to an ongoing dispute with government over the Fishcor partnership.

Some of the employees expressed their concern, saying the deal with Tunacor does not provide security even though it puts bread on the table.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.