South Africa: Police Recover Perishable Goods Worth Thousands of Rands in Lenasia South

press release

Police have recovered perishable goods worth hundreds of thousands of rands following a tip-off.

On Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at approximately 10:00, members of the South African Police Services as well as other law enforcement agencies such as Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD)and Gauteng traffic Police were busy conducting crime prevention duties in the Lenasia South SAPS policing precinct when they received a tip off from a member of the public regarding a cargo of perishable goods that was being off loaded from a suspicious truck and hidden in separate shacks in Unaville Plots also popularly known as Phumla Mqashi informal settlement .Upon the arrival of the police at the scene ,a consignment of perishable goods consisting of frozen meat, viennas as well as other of goods was recovered hidden in three unoccupied shacks.

During the preliminary investigations it was established that a Hino truck was hijacked earlier at Smith Street in Parktown, after making the first delivery of the inventory at Wits University campus.

During the hijacking of the truck by two armed suspects, the 25-year-old crew on the truck managed to escape on foot and later alerted his employers regarding the hijacking incident while the driver was dropped off along the Golden Highway next to the Fun Valley entrance. The hijacked truck was later recovered along Wimbledon road in the Lenasia South policing precinct.

Police are currently tracing the owners of the properties where the consignment of goods was found hidden, as one of the shacks is alleged to be belonging to one of the current employees of the same company.

A case of truck hijacking as well as theft has been opened for further police.