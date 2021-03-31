Botswana: Football Fraternity Mourns Moks

Maun — Nhabe football fraternity is mourning the death of former Sankoyo Bush Bucks chairperson, Mokolobetsi Pelekekae who died on Sunday.

Pelekekae, famously known as 'Moks' in the football circles, has been described as a true leader who contributed meaningfully to the development and growth of football in North West region.

He would be remembered by many for taking Sankoyo Bush Bucks affectionately known as 'Ngurungu' to the elite league in 2014. Those who worked with Moks described him as a fitness fanatic who was passionate about football.

Pelekekae who originates from Kanye worked with Ngurungu and Heroes Football Clubs.

Nhabe Regional Football Association chairperson, Norman Sebele said they were shocked by Pelekekae's untimely demise who he described as a pillar of the game of football in this country.

He said Moks, who lived for soccer, was an epitome of simplicity, humility and grace. In addition, he said Moks was a straight forward person who wanted things to be done in order.

"We have lost an asset who dedicated most of his life to soccer field.

He played a key role in advising the association and other local teams on issues of governance in football."

Sebele also said Pelekekae was so much attached to Sankoyo Bush Bucks as he never missed their encounters. "Even after resigning from the club, he did not ceased from supporting and assisting the club," noted Sebele.

He said prior to his demise, efforts were on going to convince him to rejoin the club to assist it to re-trace its steps to the premier league.

Sankoyo Bush Bucks chairperson, Itumeleng Kelebetseng concurred that Pelekekae had Ngurungu's interest at his heart as he rallied behind it through thick and thin.

He stated that Pelekekae played a pivotal role in the growth of the club adding that even after resigning from chairmanship, he continued to assist the club using his own resources.

Kelebetseng cited that the late former Ngurungu chairperson volunteered to buy soccer boots for some of their players. Pelekekae, he said also provided an advisory role and guidance within the club noting that they considered him a patron because he was always behind the club.

Kelebetseng recalled that the late Pelekekae also assisted them in organising annual general meetings and that he was amongst the first people to apply for membership in the club.

Sankoyo club manager, Collen Sebako stated that Pelekekae joined the club in 2031 while still at Debswana First Division North league and ensured that it gained promotion into the premier league.

Sebako said football fraternity had lost an asset who served the community wholeheartedly noting that he had excellent relations with everyone including players.Sankoyo chief, Kgosi Gokgatlhang Moalosi said Sankoyo community was shocked by Pelekekae's death. His death, he said was not only a great loss to the football fraternity but also to the entire Sankoyo community.

Moalosi said Pelekekae put their village on the map as he helped the team that originated from their village to gain promotion to the elite league. He said he fully understood the team's roots and executed his duties well during his chairmanship position.

Kgosi Moalosi also appreciated that Pelekakae died as a Sankoyo diehard supporter as he rallied behind the team all the way even if it was relegated to first division.

Source : BOPA