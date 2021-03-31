Nigeria: Lagos DPP Rejects Plea Bargain Request of Chef Who Murdered Lawyer

Lagos — The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has rejected a plea bargain request made by a chef, Joshua Usulor, who is standing trial for the murder of a lawyer, Mrs Feyisayo Obot, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Usulor is facing a lone count of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015 before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

The state government had alleged that Usulor, a resident of 30, Fadiya Street, Ketu, Lagos had on January 26, 2019, murdered Mrs Obot, 34, an Abuja-based mother of two in the room she had lodged in at the Citiheights Hotel.

The defendant who was also a lodger in the hotel had allegedly gone into Obot's room to rob her in order to offset his outstanding hotel bills.

The defendant had allegedly murdered the lawyer, who worked with an Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation, called Save the Children, during the robbery by slitting her throat.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi, informed the court that the DPP had rejected the agreement.

The defendant had through his counsel, Spurgeon Ataene applied for a plea bargain agreement proposing a sentence of 25-years imprisonment for the offence he was charged with before the court.

Bajulaiye-Bishi told the court, "unfortunately, the plea bargain agreement has been rejected and we will proceed with the trial."