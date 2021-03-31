Nigeria: Army Recruitment - I Mentioned 50 Million Youths in Error - Tinubu

31 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Former Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he made an error while calling for more youths to be drafted into the Nigerian Army in a bid to adequately tackle the nation's security challenges.

In a communique by his media aide Tunde Rahman, Tinubu stated that contrary to comments made at the colloquium in Kano State where his 69th birthday was celebrated, the intended recommendation was to have fifty thousand (50,000) youths recruited into various national security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army.

"Asiwaju seeks the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the armed forces, not the 50 million that was mentioned in error. It was an accidental verbal mistake of which we all commit from time to time especially when reciting a series of large numerical figures.

"He did not mean 50 million, which is almost a quarter of our total population," he said.

