Nigeria: Gusau Remains Suspended As AFN President - Beyioku

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has reaffirmed the suspension of Ibrahim Shehu Gusau as its president following the appeal lodged at the Supreme Court by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development over the reliefs got by its suspended president at the Court of Appeals.

In a statement signed by the AFN Secretary General, Prince Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku said: the injunction pending appeal lodged by the FMYSD has made unenforceable the reliefs got by Engr Gusau at the Appeal Court until the determination of the case at the apex court. "Our attention has been drawn to a news report in a national daily purportedly threatening to drag the organisers of the Making of Champions Grand Prix to court for an imaginary contempt of court.

"The AFN under the leadership of acting President, Olamide George wishes to state unequivocally that Engr Ibrahim Gusau has been suspended as president of the federation following the appeal filed by the FMYSD at the Supreme Court over the judgement our now suspended president got first at the High Court and later at the Appeal Court.

"The AFN is aware that the reliefs got by Engr Gusau was declarative but this has been restrained by the injunction pending appeal lodged by the FMYD.

"The AFN also wishes to state that one Sunday Adeleye quoted in the story as the Technical Director of the federation is no longer a member of the board of the AFN after his recall by his constituency, the athletes union in 2019," the AFN wrote in the statement and assures athletes and officials who were at the MOC Grand Prix to focus on the competition.

"The MOC Grand Prix holding at the Yaba College of Technology sports ground enjoys the support of the AFN which is partnering the organisers to ensure our athletes get the required competitions to help their preparations for the forthcoming events including the World Relays in Poland in May, the African Athletics Championship in Algeria in June and the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July/August this year," Beyioku stated further and assures the athletes of more competitions after the 20th National Sports Festival. "We have held two events so far this year and the ongoing MOC Grand Prix in Lagos has the full support of the federation. The AFN said it will not be distracted by threats from disgruntled elements who are hell bent at destabilising the sport which has given Nigeria 13 out of the 25 medals won at the Olympic Games including two gold medals.