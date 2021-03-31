Nigeria: Gas Revolution Will Boost Industrialisation, Job Creation - Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, has said realising the federal government's gas mandate could make the manufacturing sector a dominant employment generator in the country as well as boost the country's quest towards industrialisation.

Speaking during his goodwill message to the pre-summit virtual conference of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit to launch the Decade of Gas Mandate, the minister stressed the need to harness the potential that gas presents for Nigeria's industrialisation.

The minister who was represented by his Technical Adviser, Kamal Bakrin, said gas could become a source of competitive advantage for Nigeria's manufacturing sector.

He expressed confidence that gas could become a source of competitive advantage for Nigeria's manufacturing sector and provide strong lever to position itself as the preferred manufacturing hub in Africa.

Adebayo said, this was particularly important as the country implement measures that could leapfrog the economy to the frontline as the destination for manufacturing for the rest of Africa.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ifedayo Sayo, the minister added that the manufacturing sector could be a dominant job creator and source of foreign exchange for the country with an affordable source of gas.

He said: "The manufacturing sector has the potential of becoming Nigeria's dominant job creator, a viable source of foreign exchange and the channel for long term economic security. An affordable source of gas is one of the enablers for realising this vision.

"We have been in deliberations with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on how to improve the availability and cost of gas for the manufacturing sector and I trust this is one of the issues this conference will discuss and hopefully address."