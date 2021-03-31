South Africa: Progress At Last - Police Move to Finalise Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Nine-Year-Old Leo Williams

analysis

It took the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) seven months to finalise its probe into the death of nine-year-old Leo Williams who was hit by a police rubber bullet while playing inside a corrugated iron structure. Leo is one of dozens of children who have either died or been injured by stray bullets fired by gangsters or police.

On Tuesday, 30 March, members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the SA Police Service and the public order police descended on Laingville in St Helena Bay. Part of the road was cordoned off to allow investigators to gather technical evidence which is needed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to finalise the docket in the shooting of nine-year-old Leo Williams.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate, with the SAPS and the Public Order Police Unit, re-enact the police operation during which nine-year-old Leo Williams was shot in the head by a police rubber bullet on Friday, 31 July 2020. (Photo: Supplied)

Investigators reenacted the events that unfolded on Friday, 31 July 2020, when Leo was playing inside a corrugated iron structure and was hit in the head by a rubber bullet fired by police. Fragments of the bullet were lodged...