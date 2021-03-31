Namibia: Dispatched Thoughts - Show All the Heroes Love

Whenever one thinks of people that have greatly influenced and shaped their lives over time, it's mostly their parents and close relatives that are at the top of that list and rightly so. While parents and immediate family have greatly influenced us and are often our heroes and role models, there are some others that hardly get their dues.

This is not because they are less important or didn't do much in shaping who we have become, but maybe simply because we forgot them and also that we don't often see them as regularly, but they did live with us and spent time with us almost on a daily basis, whether it's on the tv screen, radio, newspapers or in a classroom, these people helped shape who we are today and have greatly influenced how we live our lives and view the world around us.

When times become confusing or we reach great milestones we usually run to share our moments to those we love - the ones on the front of our minds, but sometimes there are others that only know us during our down and bare moments. It could be your friends, a psychologist, teachers or even your favourite artist. They too are our heroes.

We might just vent to them or share our ideas with them, but they too play a significant role in our lives and subtly or not so subtle, greatly influence the type of person we turn out to be. They are our silent heroes.

Then there are those we don't see in person and never got a chance to meet. These are our artist and our favourite authors, our favourite tv and radio personalities. We might not see these people every day or in person, but we certainly know them and come to love and respect them.

We will always be a product of our environment and we will always rise to the heights off the shoulders of the giants that we stand on. Someone might not be your first choice, but there is still no denying that you can still learn a great deal from them and probably already have.

The next time you are giving out roses, don't forget your heroes, the faceless authors from your most important book, the voice that carried you when all hope was lost through your speakers or the person on the screen who seems to always know what to say at just the right time. Show them all love, they are all heroes.