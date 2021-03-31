South Africa: Parliament to Launch Men's Parliament Programme of Action

31 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) and the Department of Social Development, will launch the Men's Parliament Programme of Action.

The launch will take place on Thursday.

The 2020 to 2022 Men's Parliament programme of Action, which will be held under the theme "Takuwani Riime - Institutionalising a Responsive Men's Movement", follows the two biennial national Men's Parliaments, held in 2018 and 2020.

The biennial national Men's Parliaments were held under the banner of the Takuwani Riime Men's Movement - a civil society movement led by men.

The movement seeks to address the role of men in combating the spread of HIV and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), amongst others.

The Men's Parliaments is aimed at assisting to develop and coordinate the Men Championing Change Programme in order to reach the targeted population of men's and boys' formations across the country.

This includes building strategic partnerships and alliance with different stakeholders and development agencies on issues including GBV, social cohesion, crime, substance abuse and men's health.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.