Namibia: Voter Apathy Continues to Be a Dominant Factor Among Youth

Most young people across Africa are left out of political activities due to their lack of interest, says Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Commissioner Gerson Tjihenuna.

"Voting is not just a favour citizens do for politicians as some may think, it is a fundamental human right that allows people to participate in a democratic process," he said during the first African Youth Summit which took place last week.

The virtual summit was aimed at interrogating the causes of youth apathy in politics, and was hosted by the Namibia Institute for Democracy under the theme 'The Africa we want'.

It brought together representatives of youth organisations in the country and abroad to share their reflections on these factors and sound, realistic strategies to promote youth political participation.

According to Tjihenuna, voting apathy continues to be a dominant factor despite efforts by the election body to carry out voter education campaigns.

At the same event, Councillor of the Rehoboth West Urban Constituency, Harald Kambrude gave an inspiring speech and presented his 100 days in office report on what he has achieved as the new councillor.

He encouraged young people to find existing paths and opportunities to venture into politics as current and future leaders.

"You are a Namibian by birth and it is your right to take part in politics," he said. The summit also tackled issues around quality education, gender equity, reduced inequalities, decent work, and economic growth.

Executive chairperson of the National Youth Council, Sharonice Busch advised the youth to become members of the youth organisation and also create innovative projects that can be funded by the organisation.

"We are welcoming all youth for aid. However, young people should also take action, develop innovative strategies and create the Africa we want," she said.